Sheffield Wednesday interim boss lauds new signings, surprise fresh favourite for Huddersfield Town position - Championship gossip

It's set to be a busy few days in the Championship, as sides in both the lower domestic leagues and Europe look to snap up some new signings from the English second tier.

Thursday, 29 August, 2019, 07:21

On top of that, there's two massive manager vacancies to be filled as well, with both Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday on the hunt for a new boss. Click and scroll through the gallery below, so you can see all the latest gossip and rumours from the Championship...

1. Celtic secure Potters full-back on loan

Celtic have snapped up Stoke City right-back Moritz Bauer on loan, who become the club's seventh signing of the summer along with the likes of Southampton stopper Fraser Forster. (Sky Sports). (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

2. Tigers boss confirms winger's future

Hull City manager Grant McCann has claimed that winger David Milinkovic will be allowed to leave the club this month, as he looks to secure regular first team football. (Hull Daily Mail). (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

3. Leeds sings Arsenal loanee's praises

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has claimed Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah is a 'high value' player to the club, after making it three goals in four appearances for the Whites. (HITC)(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

4. Championship managers in danger of touchline ban

Both West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic and Millwall's Neil Harris charged with misconduct following their altercation last weekend, and could face touchline bans if found guilty. (BBC Sport). (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

