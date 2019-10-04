Sheffield Wednesday: Here's why Cardiff City's Neil Warnock is fuming about 'scandalous' Owls clash after international break
Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has described the EFL's decision to schedule his side's upcoming match against Sheffield Wednesday on a Friday night as 'scandalous', claiming his team have been victimised.
The Bluebirds returned from the previous international break to play a Friday evening match against Derby County, and a repeat decision has seen the former Sheffield United boss condemn the EFL's actions.
Speaking ahead of his side's clash against West Bromwich Albion, via Wales Online, Warnock said: "Once again I don’t know why it is always us, but we have been given another Friday night (the 18th) after the international break, which means once again two or three of our lads aren’t getting back till late.
He continued: "I think once you can allow, twice is out of order really which I will be making a point. There should be some sort of common sense but unfortunately in football, especially the EFL, I don’t think there is much going about. For us to have Friday night games consecutively after international breaks I think is totally out of order."
The veteran manager concluded: "It’s scandalous really and it shouldn’t happen. But I would not imagine anybody at the EFL will give one hoot about Cardiff City."
While they’ve managed to avoid the post-relegation implosion that has blighted Huddersfield Town’s campaign so far, Cardiff haven’t had start to the season their fans would have hoped for, and they currently sit a place behind Sheffield Wednesday in 10th, with 16 points from ten matches.