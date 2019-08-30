Sheffield Wednesday: Here's the THREE Owls matches Sky Sports are going to show this October
Sheffield Wednesday fans looking to catch the Owls on television in the autumn are in for a treat, with Sky Sports set to show a trio of their matches within the space of just nine days.
Releasing news of their televised fixtures on their official website, the media giants revealed that the following Wednesday games would be available for subscriber to watch over the course of October:
Friday 18th October: Cardiff City vs Sheffield Wednesday - 19:45 kick-off
Tuesday 22nd October: Sheffield Wednesday vs Stoke City - 19:45 kick-off
Saturday 26th October: Leeds United vs Sheffield Wednesday - 12:30 kick-off
The Owls take on Queens Park Rangers at Hillsborough this weekend, and will look to continue their push for promotion with a strong performance against Mark Warburton's side.
Speaking at his press conference ahead of the match, Wednesday’s interim manager discussed the side’s impressive defensive record at home, and told the Star: “We are delighted but there is always room for improvement. We want to play a bit more football and dominate games.
“We want to play a bit more possession-based, but not just keeping possession for the sake of it. We need to get forward and get people in the box. We have created a lot of chances early on in the season but we have not taken the percentage of the chances we have created so that is the next part and that is probably the hardest part of football.”