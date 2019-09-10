Sheffield Wednesday: Here's the clubs Garry Monk has the best record against in his career so far - featuring Manchester United, Sheffield United & more

Monk has made an encouraging start to his career as a coach, and will be looking to reignite the Owls season and push towards promotion. Here's the clubs who he's had the most success against in his career so far...
1. Arsenal - Played 4. Won 2. Drawn 1. Lost 1.
Best result: Arsenal 0-1 Swansea City (2015). Late drama saw the Welsh side spring a surprise over the Gunners, and Monk's diligently organised side bagged a late winner courtesy of French forward Bafetimbi Gomis. (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)
Photo: Jamie McDonald
2. Rotherham United - Played 5. Won 5.
Best result: Leeds United 3-0 Rotherham United (2017). After a fairly abject first half from the Whites, their manager's half-time team talk did the trick, and they emerged a changed side to secure the three points. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)
Photo: Bryn Lennon
3. Preston North End - Played 5. Won 3. Drawn 2. Lost 1.
Best result: Preston North End 1-4 Leeds United (2016). An excellent away day performance from Monk's men on Boxing Day, as the travelling side dismantled their opponents in emphatic fashion. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Photo: Stu Forster
4. Sheffield Wednesday - Played 5. Won 4. Drawn 1.
Best result: Birmingham City 3-1 Sheffield Wednesday (2018). The new Owls boss put his current club to the sword with the Blues last season, as Birmingham picked up their third win on the bounce. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
Photo: Nathan Stirk
