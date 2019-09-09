Sheffield Wednesday: Here's the biggest signings made by new Owls boss Garry Monk in his managerial career so far

While he's relatively new to the managerial arena, Monk has already signed some quality players at the various sides he's managed. Here's the biggest transfers he's overseen as a coach so far, ranked from lowest to highest estimated fee.
1. Marvin Johnson - from Oxford United to Middlesbrough
Estimated fee: £2.5m. The pacey winger struggled for first team football once Monk left the club, and spent last season at Sheffield United. He's now playing regularly for Boro again, and provided an assist in a 3-3 draw with Luton Town. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)
2. Cyrus Christie - from Derby County to Middlesbrough
Estimated fee: £2.5m. the Republic of Ireland international left the club fairly swiftly to join Fulham, where he featured heavily in their Premier League campaign last season.(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
3. Kemar Roofe - from Oxford United to Leeds United
Estimated fee: £3m. A shining example of Monk's ability to spot a promising star, Roofe went on to develop into a top player for the Whites. He's now at Belgian outfit Anderlecht.(Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)
4. Jack Cork - from Southampton to Swansea City
Estimated fee: £3m. The powerhouse midfielder went on to make over 80 appearances for the Swans, and impressed to the extend that he won his first England cap in 2017. He's now at Burnley. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
