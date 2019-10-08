Sheffield Wednesday handed fresh injury boost, Bristol City linked with former Premier League sensation - Championship gossip
With the international break now well under way, Championship sides will be taking a well-earned breather, as England look to secure their place at next summer's Euro 2020 via the qualification process. Those Sheffield Wednesday players not on international duty will certainly be glad of the rest, and will be ready to hit the ground running again next weekend.
Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 06:59 am
Updated
Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 07:00 am
Next up, the Owls take on Cardiff City at the Principality Stadium a week on Friday, which should give them a fine opportunity to continue their push towards promotion in a tightly-packed second tier table. In the meantime, there’s been plenty of rumours doing the rounds, so click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship.