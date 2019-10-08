Championship

Sheffield Wednesday handed fresh injury boost, Bristol City linked with former Premier League sensation - Championship gossip

With the international break now well under way, Championship sides will be taking a well-earned breather, as England look to secure their place at next summer's Euro 2020 via the qualification process. Those Sheffield Wednesday players not on international duty will certainly be glad of the rest, and will be ready to hit the ground running again next weekend.

By Richie Boon
Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 06:59 am
Updated Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 07:00 am

Next up, the Owls take on Cardiff City at the Principality Stadium a week on Friday, which should give them a fine opportunity to continue their push towards promotion in a tightly-packed second tier table. In the meantime, there’s been plenty of rumours doing the rounds, so click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship.

1. QPR target moves elsewhere

Queens Park Rangers' won't be signing former target Heinz Lindner any time soon, after the free agent 'keeper agreed a deal with German second tier side Wehen Wiesbaden. (HITC). (Photo by Jack Guez/Getty Images)

Photo: JACK GUEZ

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Baggies could land loan star this summer

West Bromwich Albion loanee Matheus Pereira is said to have a promotion-dependent clause in his deal, that would allow the Baggies to sign him for £9m from Sporting CP should they go up this season. (Birmingham Mail). (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Photo: George Wood

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Whites ready January move for League One starlet

Leeds United are said to be upping their interest in Coventry City's teenage full-back Sam McCallum, and could look to lure him away from the League One side in January. (Football Insider). (Photo by Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images)

Photo: Linnea Rheborg

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Royals ready to sack under-fire boss

Reading are said to be on the brink of sacking under-fire manager Jose Gomes, whose side currently lie 22nd in the league table after going six Championship games without a win. (Reading Chronicle). (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Photo: Harry Trump

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3