(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Sheffield Wednesday: Football Manager 2020 predicts where the Owls' current squad will be in five seasons time

The wait is (almost) over: Football Manager - the highly popular management game, notorious for its highly-addictive nature and ability to single-handedly destroy cherished relationships/attempts at securing a degree - has returned, with the Beta edition of FM2020 being released last Friday evening.

By Richie Boon
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 11:44 am

For a bit of fun, we've simmed the game five seasons into the future, and had a peep at where it thinks some of Sheffield Wednesday's current players and Garry Monk will be at the start of the 2024/25 season.

1. GK: Keiren Westwood

The veteran stopper went on to finish his career back in Ireland with Dundalk, ending on a high. In 2024, he's now apparently unemployed Head of Youth Development, if such a thing exists...(Photo credit: Rich Linley/Camera Sport)

Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. RB: Liam Palmer

The Scotland defender remained with Sheffield Wednesday for a further four seasons, before being snapped up by Wycombe Wanderers for a rather reasonable £92k.. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Photo: Lewis Storey

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. CB: Julian Borner

The fan's favourite went on to become the Owls captain, but then scandalously opted for a move back to Germany to join St. Pauli on a free transfer. Poor form there, Julian. (Photo credit: Steve Ellis/Freelance)

Photo: Steve Ellis

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. CB: Dominic Iorfa

The defender has come on leaps and bounds at Hillsborough, and is a vital component of their back line. Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough are on his tail though...(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Photo: George Wood

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 5