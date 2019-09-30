Sheffield Wednesday fan's celebratory '4-1' pie, supporters arrive to away day in style - The weekend's best Championship tweets
Sheffield Wednesday were treated to a superb performance for their side last weekend, as the Owls stormed past Middlesbrough 4-1 and made a big statement over their promotion-challenging credentials at the Riverside Stadium. They’ll be looking to take their momentum through to tomorrow evening’s clash against Hull City, where Garry Monk will be hopeful of another repeat performance on the road from his new side.
Monday, 30th September 2019, 11:54 am
Elsewhere, Leeds United dropped precious ground in the title race after a shock 1-0 away loss to recently promoted Charlton Athletic, while West Bromwich Albion maintained their unbeaten record with a comprehensive 2-0 victory away to QPR. Meanwhile, Luton Town picked up a precious away victory, and Derby County ended a tough week with a win. Here's our round-up of the best Tweet from every match in the Championship...