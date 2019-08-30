Championship

Sheffield Wednesday defender hungry for first team breakthrough, race heats up for Birmingham City wonderkid - Championship gossip

It's set to be a rather busy few days for the Championship clubs, as European sides and those in the lower domestic leagues look to tempt English second tier stars into a move away from the division.

By Richie Boon
Friday, 30 August, 2019, 06:49

On top of that, there's two massive manager vacancies to be filled as well, with Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town both looking for a new boss. Scroll and click through the gallery below, so you can see all the latest gossip and rumours from the Championship...

1. Rovers look to sign new goalkeeper

Blackburn Rovers could be set to sign a new goalkeeper, with former Crewe Alexandra stopper Ben Garratt said to be on a trial period with the club. (The 72). (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Photo: Pete Norton

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Leeds loanee sings supporters' praises

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has claimed he's excited to continue impressing 'crazy' Leeds United fans on his loan spell, after becoming an immediate fans' favourite at Elland Road. (BBC Sport). (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Photo: George Wood

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Charlton take Wales international on trial

Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has hinted that the club could well sign Wales international Adam Mathews, as the Addicks look to bolster their back-line with the trialist defender. (Football League World). (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Photo: Jack Thomas

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Bluesbirds boss casts net wide for new midfield

Cardiff City are reportedly keeping tabs on as many as 15 free agent central midfielders, as the Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock looks to strengthen his squad. (BBC Football). (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Photo: Alex Davidson

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3