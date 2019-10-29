Championship

Sheffield Wednesday close in on Nigerian winger, race heats up for 15-goal Scottish Premiership striker - Championship gossip

The 2019/20 Championship campaign is shaping up to be a vintage season, with the high-octane, unpredictable nature of the competition showing no sign of letting up over the opening 14 matches. As things stand, a mere five points separate the top eleven sides in the division, in a league table so tightly-packed it's impossible to tell who will be in the running for promotion towards the tail end of the season.

By Richie Boon
Tuesday, 29th October 2019, 9:09 am

Following last weekend's 0-0 draw with Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday will look for a return to winning ways next Saturday in their away clash against Blackburn Rovers. Their opposition are without a win in six matches, and are fresh off the back of a 3-2 loss to Preston. Scroll and click your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

1. Ex-Rovers man sees Roma hopes fade

Ex-Blackburn Rovers midfielder Jack Rodwell has reportedly seen a potential move to Serie A side Roma fall through, after he failed to cut the mustard while training with the club. (Football Italia).







2. Brentford suffer fresh injury blow

Brentford look to have been dealt another injury blow, with striker Nikos Karelis sidelined for a "significant" amount of time after suffering a serious knee injury. The Greek international will have surgery next month. (BBC Sport).







3. Forest land free agent midfielder

Nottingham Forest have snapped up teenage midfielder Liam Sole on a free transfer. The ex-MK Dons man secured a full-time contract after impressing during a trial period. (Nottingham Post).







4. Pundit questions Leeds boss' tactics

Former Leeds United player Noel Whelan has claimed that Mateusz Klich game is suffering from sitting too deep in Marcelo Bielsa's midfield this season, and that he's failing to trouble the opposition as much as in the past. (Football Insider).






