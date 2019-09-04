Championship

Sheffield Wednesday close in on new manager, Premier League duo battle for Wigan wonderkid - Championship gossip

While the bulk of media attention has now turned towards Gareth Southgate's England side in the international break, Championship clubs are hard at work - looking to learn from their opening six matches of the season, and preparing to forge ahead once domestic action resumes.

By Richie Boon
Wednesday, 04 September, 2019, 06:47

The 2019/20 season is shaping up to be a cracker, with an enthralling campaign lying ahead. Scroll and click through the gallery below to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

1. Bees defender reveals Premier League snub

Brentford defender Pontus Jansson has claimed that he turned down an offer from an unnamed Premier League side in the summer, such was his desire to join the Bees. (HITC). (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Photo: George Wood

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Baggies new boy sets big goal target

New West Bromwich Albion signing Charlie Austin has hinted that he's aiming to score twenty goals this season, after posting a Tweet tracking his gruelling new fitness regime. (Football League World). (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Photo: David Rogers

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Ex-Red Devils star criticises Leeds United boss' approach

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville has branded Leeds United's boss Marcelo Bielsa's press conferences as 'hard to watch', and has urged the Argentine to learn English rather than use a translator. (Team Talk). (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Photo: Catherine Ivill

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Tigers midfielder speaks out on failed exit

Markus Henriksen has claimed he's ready to battle for a first team spot with Hull City, after failing to secure a move away from the club during the summer transfer window. (Hull Daily Mail). (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Photo: Justin Setterfield

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3