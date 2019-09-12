Sheffield Wednesday boss speaks out on 'pressured' role, Hull City ponder move for ex-Serie A ace - Championship gossip

As usual, there's been lots of buzz and gossip going on behind the scenes in the second tier, as clubs look to hit the ground running this weekend. Scroll and click through the gallery to see all the latest news and rumours from the Championship.
1. Cottagers battle Barcelona for wonderkid
Fulham are said to be scrapping with the likes of Barcelona to land 15-year-old prodigy Joselito, who has been tearing it with Spanish third tier side Coria. (Sport Witness). (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Photo: Justin Setterfield
Copyright:
2. Potential buyer eyes Derby County
The son of former Liverpool owner George Gillett is set to be in talks to buy Derby County, with their current owner Mel Morris likely to demand £60m for the sale. (Daily Mail). (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Photo: Alex Livesey
Copyright:
3. Magpies baulk at Bees' player valuation
Newcastle United were apparently keen to land Brentford winger Said Benrahma, but could have been put off by the Bees lofty £30m valuation of their star. (HITC). (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Photo: Justin Setterfield
Copyright:
4. Wigan boss stands firm over youngster exit talk
Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook has claimed he's unfazed by reports linking wonderkid striker Joe Gelhardt to the likes of Liverpool, and has revealed he has no intentions of selling him any time soon. (Wigan Today). (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)
Photo: Lewis Storey
Copyright: