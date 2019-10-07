Sheffield Wednesday boss reveals what pleased him most in Wigan win, Owls' promotion odds slashed - Championship gossip
Just when the Championship had built up some fine momentum, its all ground to a halt again as the competition takes a breather for the international break, where England will be looking to secure their place at Euro 2020 with their exciting side of talented youngsters.
Monday, 7th October 2019, 07:01 am
Sheffield Wednesday will have been delighted to pick up another three points ahead of the break, which saw them maintain the brutal pace in the upper end of the division, and move to within just three points of first place. While international duty takes centre stage, second tier managers will be hard at work in the background, preparing for the action to resume later in the month. Here's all the latest news and gossip from the Championship.