Championship rumours

Sheffield Wednesday boss reveals what pleased him most in Wigan win, Owls' promotion odds slashed - Championship gossip

Just when the Championship had built up some fine momentum, its all ground to a halt again as the competition takes a breather for the international break, where England will be looking to secure their place at Euro 2020 with their exciting side of talented youngsters.

By Richie Boon
Monday, 7th October 2019, 07:01 am

Sheffield Wednesday will have been delighted to pick up another three points ahead of the break, which saw them maintain the brutal pace in the upper end of the division, and move to within just three points of first place. While international duty takes centre stage, second tier managers will be hard at work in the background, preparing for the action to resume later in the month. Here's all the latest news and gossip from the Championship.

1. Boro eye Scotland international

Middlesbrough could be looking to land Kilmarnock star Stephen O'Donnell, whose contract expires at the end of the current campaign. He's been capped 11 time at senior level for Scotland. (Daily Record). (Photo credit: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP/Getty Images)

2. Blades plot January raid for Bees sensation

Sheffield United are rumoured to be plotting a January swoop for Brentford striker Ollie Watkins, with Blades boss Chris Wilder said to be willing to splash £15m to land the 23-year-old marksman. (The Sun). (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

3. Race heats up for Preston defender

A host of Premier League sides are said to be plotting a move for Preston North End's £10m-rated defender Ben Davies, who has been a rock at the back for his side this season. (The Sun). (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

4. Terriers keen on Nigerian goal machine

Huddersfield Town are said to be jostling with Serie A side Sampdoria for Nigerian striker Emeka Eze, who has lit up the Turkish top tier with four goals in five matches so far this season on loan with Adanasport. (Sport Witness). (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

