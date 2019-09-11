Sheffield Wednesday boss reveals potential tactics, Fulham snap up teenage starlet stopper - Championship gossip

As usual, there's plenty of chat and rumours flying about in the division, as sides prepare for action after the international break. Scroll and click through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...
1. Terriers boss ready for relegation battle
New Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley has claimed the club are in a relegation battle, but has said he took the job because he's spurred on by the challenge. (BBC Sport). (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
2. Swans defender warns against complacency
Swansea City ace Mike van der Hoorn has backed his team to be among the front-runners in the Championship this season, but has insisted that complacency can't set in. (Swansea City official website). (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
3. Magpies plan to release Leeds United target next summer
Newcastle United are set to let goalkeeper Karl Darlow leave on a free transfer upon the expiry of his contract next summer, despite rejecting an offer from Leeds United earlier in the year. (Football Insider). (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
4. Cottagers snap up USA youth international
Fulham have completed the signing of 17-year-old goalkeeper Damian Las from MLS side Chicago fire, who will initially be a part of the club's youth side. (Football League World). (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
