Sheffield Wednesday boss provides update on £8 million striker, Newcastle United 'priced out' of Hull City star deal - Championship gossip
The 2019/20 Championship season is already shaping up to be another belter, with a mere five points currently separating the top eleven sides. While the relegation battle is could turn out to be a damp squib, the battle for promotion looks set to be one of the most enthralling in years, as second tier sides scrap it out for a place in the promised land of the Premier League.
Friday, 1st November 2019, 6:46 am
Updated
Friday, 1st November 2019, 6:46 am
Moving on from last weekend's goalless draw with Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday will look for a return to winning ways this Saturday on their away trip to Blackburn Rovers. Their opposition are without a win in six matches, and are fresh off the back of a 3-2 loss to Preston. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...