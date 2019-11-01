Championship

Sheffield Wednesday boss provides update on £8 million striker, Newcastle United 'priced out' of Hull City star deal - Championship gossip

The 2019/20 Championship season is already shaping up to be another belter, with a mere five points currently separating the top eleven sides. While the relegation battle is could turn out to be a damp squib, the battle for promotion looks set to be one of the most enthralling in years, as second tier sides scrap it out for a place in the promised land of the Premier League.

By Richie Boon
Friday, 1st November 2019, 6:46 am
Updated Friday, 1st November 2019, 6:46 am

Moving on from last weekend's goalless draw with Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday will look for a return to winning ways this Saturday on their away trip to Blackburn Rovers. Their opposition are without a win in six matches, and are fresh off the back of a 3-2 loss to Preston. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

1. Boro boss set to stick with new formation

Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate has revealed that he's eager to continue using five defenders in his formation, as he looks to turn around the club's woeful run of form. (Northern Echo). (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

2. Bluebirds boss rubbishes exit talk

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has hit back at claims that his job is under threat, contending that the club are 'properly run', and that he's focusing merely on the next match. (Wales Online). (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

3. Whites could offload promising youngster in January

Leeds United are said to have been given the green light to secure a new striker in January, which could see backup option Ryan Edmonson moved out on loan. (Football Insider). (Photo by YE AUNG THU / AFP/Getty)

4. Ex-Terriers striker opens up on exit

Gent striker Laurent Depoitre, who left Huddersfield Town last summer, has suggested that a lack of 'trust' of the staff and fans sparked his switch to the Belgian powerhouse. (Sport Witness). Photo by GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images)

