Sheffield Wednesday boss plots raid for his former player, Fulham's £25m flop tipped for January return - Championship gossip

Sheffield Wednesday blew a prime opportunity to gain another big three points last weekend, as they squandered a 1-0 lead to be beaten 2-1 at the death by Blackburn Rovers. Moving on from the defeat, Garry Monk's side will be focused on producing a suitable response this Saturday, when they take on Steve Cooper's high flying Swansea City at Hillsborough.

By Richie Boon
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 6:47 am
Updated Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 6:48 am

Meanwhile, there's been plenty of rumours and stories doing the rounds in the English second tier, ahead of what could be a busy January transfer window as clubs look to bolster their ranks in the new year. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

1. Whites tipped to sign Manchester City man permanently

Pundit Noel Whelan has suggested that Leeds loanee Jack Harrison could be worth £15m in the summer, and that they could sign the Man City starlet permanently should the Whites earn promotion. (Football Insider). (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

2. Blues target Burnley's outcast striker

Birmingham City are rumoured to be plotting a £6M swoop for Burnley striker Nahki Wells, who is currently on loan at Queens Park Rangers but could be sold in January. (Birmingham Mail). (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

3. Trio of favourites emerge for Stoke City job

Alex Neil, Tony Pulis, and Alan Pardew are among the bookies' current favourites for the Stoke City job, as the struggling Potters look to find the right manager to keep them in the division. (Sky Bet). (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

4. Wales skipper seals new Robins deal

Wales international Ashley Williams has extended his contract with Bristol City until the end of the current campaign, after a strong start to the 2019/20 campaign. (Bristol Post).(Photo credit: ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images)

