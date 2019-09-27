Championship

Sheffield Wednesday boss opens up on Middlesbrough return, Celtic legend among favourites to replace Stoke City boss - Championship gossip

The weekend is almost here, which means a return of Championship football after a number of sides were involved in Carabao action in the midweek. Sheffield Wednesday were knocked out of the competition by Everton, but will be able to focus fully on league football and their push for promotion.

The Owls take on Middlesbrough on Saturday, who have been a bogey team for the club in recent times - in their last seven matches, Wednesday have won just one. As always, there's been plenty of rumours bubbling away in the background, as sides look to plot their way out of the division in what is shaping up to be an enthralling season. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and rumours from the Championship...

1. Bluebirds dealt major injury blow

Cardiff City have been dealt a major injury blow ahead of the weekend, with forward Isaac Vassell suffering a thigh injury which could see him out of action for as long as eight weeks. (Wales Online). (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

2. Swans boss addresses player's comments

Swansea City boss Steve Cooper has urged winger Kristoffer Peterson to knuckle down and adjust to the club's playing style, after the summer signing claimed he was frustrated with his lack of game time in an interview. (The 72). (Credit: PONTUS LUNDAHL/AFP/Getty Images)

3. Rams skipper 'feels responsible' for incident

Derby County manager Phillip Cocu has revealed that captain Richard Keogh feels responsible for the car crash that saw Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett arrested for drink driving. (BBC Sport). (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

4. Ex-Liverpool boss speaks out on Marcelo Bielsa

Ex-Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez has claimed Marcelo's Bielsa's 'intensity' is his greatest managerial quality, and that Leeds United stand a great chance of earning promotion if they can maintain it until the end of the season. (The Athletic). (Photo credit: STR/AFP/Getty Images)

