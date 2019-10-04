Championship

Sheffield Wednesday boss names opponent's biggest threat, Liverpool battle for Birmingham City wonderkid - Championship gossip

At last, the weekend is almost here! There's a real feast of Championship football to get your teeth stuck into over the coming days, including Sheffield Wednesday’s clash against Wigan Athletic on Saturday. The Owls will be looking to improve from their disappointing midweek loss to Hull City, and will be aiming to claim three points against the Latics to move into the play-off places ahead of the upcoming international break.

By Richie Boon
Friday, 4th October 2019, 07:00 am

While we've got another three months until the transfer window opens again, and clubs are able to make new signings, there's plenty of rumours doing the rounds in the division. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship.

1. Whites close to agreeing latest contract extension

Leeds United are believed to be moving closer to ending the uncertainty over star midfielder Mateusz Klich's future, with the player said to have agreed terms on a lucrative new contract. (Football Insider). (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

2. Rams boss reiterates stance on player discipline

Derby County manager Phillip Cocu has revealed that Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett aren't 'off the hook' following last week's drink-driving scandal, despite featuring for the club in a key midweek match. (BBC Sport). (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

3. Robins veteran eyed by Belgian giants

Belgian side Anderlecht are rumoured to be plotting a move for Bristol City defender Ashley Williams, as the player's short-term contract with the Robins expires in January. (The 72). (Photo credit: ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP/Getty Images)

4. Ex-Brighton boss spurns Potters off

Chris Hughton is said to have turned down the opportunity to become the new Stoke City manager, as their under-fire boss Nathan Jones looks to be edging closer to an exit. (Daily Mail). (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

