Sheffield Wednesday boss issues rallying cry to fans, Cardiff City manager bemoans key player exit - Championship gossip

While there's been a fair few free agent deals of late, transfer activity will be fairly limited until January. However, the rumours mill is still churning away, as the 2019/20 season steadily gains momentum. Click and scroll through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...
1. Ex-Reds chief set for key position
Liverpool's former chief executive Rick Parry is set to be named as the new chairman of the English Football League, and will be recommended to divisions' clubs at a meeting next week. (The Times). (Photo credit: PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
2. Robins striker set for lengthy injury layoff
Bristol City have been dealt a major injury blow, with loanee striker Benik Afobe set to be out for the remainder of the season after suffering a serious knee injury in training. (Football Insider). (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)
3. Leeds United tipped for major new kit deal
Sportswear giants Adidas are understood to be key contenders to sponsor the next Leeds United kit in a landmark deal, which could follow the end of their five-year deal with Kappa. (The Athletic). (Photo credit: CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images)
4. Rams boss urged to focus on striker
Former Derby County player Craig Ramage has urged Rams boss Phillip Cocu to build his side around striker Jack Marriott, amid the club's sluggish start to the new season. (Derby Telegraph). (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Photo: Alex Livesey
