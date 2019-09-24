Sheffield Wednesday boss hints at squad change ahead of Everton clash, QPR eye former Barcelona youth player - Championship gossip

We've got a fair while to go until the January transfer window opens up and new players can be bought again, but there's still plenty of rumours and speculation doing the rounds in the meantime. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest gossip and news from the Championship.
1. Former Baggies forward close to Scottish switch
Ex-West Bromwich Albion striker Victor Anichebe is said to be moving closer to joining Scottish club Kilmarnock, although Doncaster Rovers may provide them with some stiff competition. (Daily Record). (Photo credit: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP/Getty Images)
Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY
Copyright:
2. Addicks boss joins call for VAR
Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has followed the likes of Phillip Cocu in calling for VAR to be introduced in the Championship, claiming the division's officials should have the same help as those in the top tier. (South London Press). (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Photo: Julian Finney
Copyright:
3. Blues close to decision on ex-Owls trialist
Birmingham City are said to be moving closer to making a decision on whether to keep former Chelsea man Josh McEachran at the club following a trial period. He should know his fate by the end of the week. (Birmingham Mail). (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Photo: Warren Little
Copyright:
4. Whites striker tipped for hefty goal haul
Ex-Leeds United player Noel Whelan has claimed Patrick Bamford will not be dropped in favour of Eddie Nketiah, and will go on to score at least 20 goals for the Whites this season. (Football Insider). (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
Photo: George Wood
Copyright: