Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk reveals first message to squad, ex-Owls target having trial with Birmingham City - Championship gossip

1. Bees boss reunited with former coach
Brentford skipper Pontus Jansson has expressed his delight at seeing his former Malmo coach Andreas Georgson join the Brentford set-up, after the club announced the backroom staff appointment. (Football League World). (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
2. Terriers boss speaks out on Imps exit
New Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley has claimed he wouldn't have been able to 'live with the regret', had he turned down the big move from Lincoln City. (BBC Sport). (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
3. Boro striker injured on international duty
Middlesbrough look to have been dealt a blow ahead of the Championship's return this weekend, after Rudy Gestede suffered a thigh injury while on international duty with Benin. (The 72). (Photo credit: Nigel Roddis/Getty)
4. Wolves maintain interest in Whites star
Wolverhampton Wanderers are still keen on Leeds star Kalvin Phillips despite him signing a new long-term deal, as his new contract apparently has a 'get-out' clause should the Whites not secure promotion. (Daily Star). (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
