As usual, there's been plenty of rumours flying around in the division, as second tier sides prepare to return to action following the international break. Scroll and click through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...
1. LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: A detailed view of a corner flag ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton Athletic and Middlesbrough at The Valley on March 13, 2016 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)
Both Charlton Athletic and Fulham are rumoured to be interested in Brazilian starlet Thiago Pinto, who has apparently been making waves in the Spanish fourth tier with Manresa. (Sport Witness). (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)
Photo: Ben Hoskins
Copyright:
2. Red Devils chase Reading starlet
Manchester United are rumoured to be lining up a rumour for Reading's starlet goalkeeper Coniah Boyce-Clarke, who plays regularly for the club's U23s despite being just 16. (Mirror). (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)
Photo: Alex Burstow
Copyright:
3. LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 31: Jayden Bogle of Derby County tackles Willian of Chelsea during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Chelsea and Derby County at Stamford Bridge on October 31, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Derby County look set to be without teenage star Jayden Bogle for this evening's clash against Reading, after failing to recover from a troublesome ankle injury. (Evening Express). (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Photo: Clive Rose
Copyright:
4. Australian side eye Rovers veteran
Australian side Western Sydney Wanderers are believed to be lining up a move for Blackburn Rovers' veteran striker Danny Graham, whose contract is set to expire in the summer. (The World Game). (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)
Photo: Lewis Storey
Copyright: