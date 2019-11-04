Sheffield Wednesday 'blocked' striker's summer exit, Wolves plot January raid for Huddersfield Town ace - Championship gossip
Sheffield Wednesday threw away a prime opportunity to rack up another big three points last weekend, as they somehow squandered a 1-0 lead to be beaten 2-1 at the death by Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park. Moving on from the disappointment of the defeat, Garry Monk's side will be focused on producing a suitable response this Saturday, when they take on Steve Cooper's high flying Swansea City at Hillsborough.
Monday, 4th November 2019, 6:52 am
Updated
Monday, 4th November 2019, 6:53 am
Meanwhile, there's been plenty of rumours and stories doing the rounds in the English second tier, ahead of what could be a busy January transfer window as clubs look to bolster their ranks in the new year. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...