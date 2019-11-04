Championship

Sheffield Wednesday 'blocked' striker's summer exit, Wolves plot January raid for Huddersfield Town ace - Championship gossip

Sheffield Wednesday threw away a prime opportunity to rack up another big three points last weekend, as they somehow squandered a 1-0 lead to be beaten 2-1 at the death by Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park. Moving on from the disappointment of the defeat, Garry Monk's side will be focused on producing a suitable response this Saturday, when they take on Steve Cooper's high flying Swansea City at Hillsborough.

By Richie Boon
Monday, 4th November 2019, 6:52 am
Updated Monday, 4th November 2019, 6:53 am

Meanwhile, there's been plenty of rumours and stories doing the rounds in the English second tier, ahead of what could be a busy January transfer window as clubs look to bolster their ranks in the new year. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

1. Magpies up interest in QPR midfielder

Newcastle United scouts were reportedly keeping a close eye on QPR midfielder Ryan Manning last weekend, as their interest in the Republic of Ireland international continues to grow. (Football Insider). (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

2. Swans boss looks to keep loanee stopper

Swansea City manager Steve Cooper is hopeful of hanging on to star loanee Freddie Woodman beyond January, amid suggestions that Newcastle United could recall the goalkeeper. (Newcastle Chronicle). (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

3. Wolves eye Terriers' goal machine

Wolves are understood to be plotting a swoop for Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant, who has scored nine goals in 15 matches for his side so far this season. (The 72). (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

4. Whites looking unlikely to land QPR starlet

Leeds United are unlikely to pursue a January move for QPR sensation Eberechi Eze, as his club are set to jack up his price to ward off interest after Christmas. (The Athletic). (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

