Sheffield Wednesday: Barnsley's Dale Tonge claims side will show 'no fear attitude' in South Yorkshire derby ahead of Owls clash
Barnsley assistant manager Dale Tonge has claimed his side will go to Hillsborough with a 'no fear attitude' on Saturday, as the club look to pull off their first South Yorkshire derby win over the Wednesday since 2009.
The recently promoted side got their 2018/19 campaign off to a dream start last weekend, triumphing over Fulham with a 1-0 win at Oakwell.
Speaking ahead this weekend's match against the Owls, via Barnsley FC's official website, Tonge said the squad were in excellent spirits following their victory against the Cottagers, and claimed: “We can take a big bill of confidence from last weekend because not many people thought we could beat Fulham, but we did that and showed we could do it.
“At the same time, we know on Saturday, it’s going to be a different sort of test and so, it’s up to us to figure out how we can beat them.”
He continued: “Sheffield Wednesday have a wealth of experience and they have a lot of players who know the league well. They also have some very good individuals and that itself, brings a test of professionalism and understanding of the game, especially in a local derby.
“It’s a great chance for us to see where we are at. From our point of view, we go there with a no fear attitude and hopefully, we can come away with the points.”
The Owls have been somewhat of a bogey side for Barnsley in recent years, and haven't managed to pull off a win against them since 2009, when Jamal Campbell-Ryce's winner gave the Tykes a precious win over Brian Laws' side.
Going on to discuss the cauldron-like atmosphere expected at Hillsborough, the Barnsley coach said: “I’m really looking forward to the game. I think derbies take their own ways.”
“The start of the match could be massive, if there are tackles flying in left, right and centre, then the game plan could go out of the window, especially with the atmosphere inside the stadium as well, but we’re hopeful that once it starts to settle down, we can influence the match how we want to.”
Sheffield Wednesday head into the weekend second in the table, after a confident 3-1 win over Reading last weekend.