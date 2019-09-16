Sheffield Wednesday ace targeted by Portuguese powerhouse, Hull City snap up former Serie A striker - Championship gossip

The rumour mill is continuing to churn away in the background, and there's plenty of Championship chat doing the rounds to kick off the new week. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the divisions...
1. Tigers snap up ex-Palermo striker
Hull City have completed the signing of free agent striker Norbert Balogh, who has been capped twice for Hungary and last played for Serie A side Palermo. (BBC Sport). (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images)
2. Tony Pulis speaks out on Boro exit
Former Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis has opened up on his exit from the club at the end of last season, claiming he has an 'enormous respect' for their owner despite not having his contract extended. (The 72). (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
3. Manager reveals Swans snub
German manager Michael Kollner has claimed he was in the 'final two' to get the Swansea City job, but lost out to Steve Cooper on account of his mediocre spoken English. (Wales Online). (Photo credit: ROBERT MICHAEL/AFP/Getty Images)
4. Top tier sides keep tabs on Leeds midfielder
A number of Premier League sides, including Burnley, are said to still be interested in signing Leeds United's Mateusz Klich next summer, despite the player apparently opening contract talks with the Whites. (Football League World). (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
