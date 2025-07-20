Sheffield visually impaired tennis club boost funding with support from Greene King IPA

Sheffield-based South Yorkshire Visually Impaired Tennis Club (SYVICT) was awarded £1,000 in 2023 as part of Greene King IPA’s Proud to Pitch In scheme to increase inclusivity and sustainability.

Proud to Pitch Inis an initiative that has offered cash grants to grassroots and community sports clubs across the UK. Funding from the sale of pints and can packs sold in participating pubs and retail stores has supported local clubs from the ground up and provided them with the tools they need to continue to play the sports they love.

SYVICT was formed in April 2022 and is based at Hallamshire Tennis and Squash Club in Sheffield. With the support from Greene King IPA’s Proud to Pitch In scheme, the club has been able to continue to support its new and existing members playing visually impaired tennis and give the club the ability to offer frequent coaching sessions, improve skill levels and increase everyday opportunities.

The grant will enable SYVICT to secure regular weekly access to indoor court facilities and coaching sessions from autumn through to April. During the summer season, the club will continue its activities on outdoor courts, allowing it to provide community engagement all year round.

Janiece Wallace, Club Secretary and Co-Founder at SYVITC, said:“Before we applied for the grant, the club was offering monthly coached sessions at our local indoor centre. Playing only once a month was limiting the opportunity for skill development and social interaction.

"The prospect of weekly play has significantly enhanced the wellbeing of those who are able to join us. This gives us, as a club, the confidence to plan and develop sustainable ideas by partnering with other organisations. For the first time, the Sheffield and District LTA Senior Tournament will host visually impaired tennis.”

Gemma Woolnough-Smith, Marketing Manager for Greene King IPA, said: “SYVITC is the perfect example of a club that proves nothing that you set your mind on is impossible. The club is an inspiration to all and showcases all the values we support with Greene King IPA’s Proud to Pitch In scheme. We look forward to seeing the deserved success of the club as it continues to grow and empower new generations to come.”

The Proud to Pitch In fund has helped more than 370 clubs, reaching its £1million goal for funding this year and supporting more sports clubs across the UK.