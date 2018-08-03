Sheffield United: Why The Blades have received Jurgen Klopp's seal of approval ahead of the new Championship season

Jurgen Klopp believes joining Sheffield United will make Ben Woodburn an even better player, the Wales midfielder has revealed, as he prepares to make his debut for Chris Wilder's side.

Woodburn, signed on a season long loan from Liverpool, is expected to feature when United kick-off the new Championship season against Swansea City tomorrow evening.

Speaking after completing his move to Bramall Lane, the teenager explained why Klopp had recommended he accepted Wilder's offer.

"It shows the manager and the club are really highly thought of here," Woodburn said. "Jurgen Klopp just told me to enjoy myself, listen and improve. I think the style here will really suit me. Jurgen Klopp is a unique character, his style suits me and I think the manager here is the same."

Woodburn, aged 18, is regarded as one of Anfield's most exciting young talents after winning the first of his seven international caps last year. Securing his services was a major coup for United, with Aston Villa also making an approach before Klopp reached a decision.

"My strengths are getting forward, getting into the box and working hard for the team," Woodburn continued. "I'm looking forward to being a part of it because of the style of play here. It's really similar to Liverpool because both teams like to press and have a go.

"Everytime I've watched Championship football, it's been really exciting. I can't wait to get started and hopefully I'll play lots of games, gain experience and really contribute."