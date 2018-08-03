Sheffield United: Why David Brooks told Kean Bryan he will "love" being a Blade

When Kean Bryan completed his move to Sheffield United, one of the first people to congratulate him was David Brooks.

The two men trace their friendship back to Manchester City's academy. So, when he discovered his old pal had joined Chris Wilder's side, Brooks immediately got in touch.

"I spoke to David when everything was agreed and he told me I'll love it here," Bryan, who has signed a three year contract with the Championship club, said. "He only had good things, really good things, to say about the place and it was a nice thing for him to do. It's only made me even more determined to do well."

Brooks spent four years with United, completing his footballing education at Bramall Lane, before transferring to AFC Bournemouth last month. Although the Wales international left City as a youngster, Bryan has taken a different route to South Yorkshire; completing spells on loan with Bury and Oldham Athletic before severing his ties with the Premier League champions.

"David Brooks, I was with him at Manchester City, and he wasn't getting the game time so he came here. Hopefully I can follow in his footsteps. I've been a City since I was 11 and so it was a big step to leave. I had a wonderful education there but I know I can develop here."

Bryan, aged 21, could make his United debut when Wilder's side begin the new season with a home game against Swansea City tomorrow evening.

"The gaffer has told me it’s a great dressing room, really tight knit, and I can’t wait to get started,” Bryan said. “I can’t wait to be a part of it."