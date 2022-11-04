Sheffield United will play home to Championship leaders Burnley this weekend as both teams are fighting for a spot in the Premier League next season, with the Blades wanting to gain three points to at least move up a slot to second place with an extra game in hand.

Burnley are currently the club to beat in the division as they have gone 16 games without suffering a loss and have won five of their past six matches. The fact that Sheffield United are just now emerging from a rough stretch of form and have only won their last two games adds an added layer of intrigue to this extremely important clash.

Vincent Kompany’s team, in particular, has been in excellent form since the start of the season, with a total of 38 points and only one loss after 19 games. Meanwhile, despite being top of the table at one point, Paul Heckingbottom’s team appeared to struggle in October, particularly after the 3-1 defeat against Stoke.

However, the Blades have a better chance of coming out on top against the Clarets this time around because they will be playing in front of their own fans at Bramall Lane. The team however is likely to be without on-loan midfielder James McAtee who reportedly sustained a blow to the head during the horror challenge which resulted in Bristol City’s George Tanner being sent-off in a midweek clash on Wednesday night.

Here’s what you need to know about the match, including how you can watch it live and how to catch the highlights.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Burnley on TV

Sheffield United vs Burnley kicks off at 12.30pm on Saturday, November 5. The early kick off is as a result of the match being selected for coverage on Sky Sports. The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Football from 12pm on the day of the match.

How to sign up for Sky Sports

