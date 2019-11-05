Sheffield United: Stan Collymore names the one signing the Blades need to secure in January

Writing for his column in the Daily Mirror (via HITC), the 48-year-old admitted he'd underestimated how strong the Blades would be this season, and revealed: "Sheffield United were one of my tips for relegation and, of course, that might still happen, but their football and belief so far, and Chris Wilder’s no-nonsense style of management, have been a pleasure to watch.”

"Defensively, they are conceding 0.75 goals a game - Champions League percentages - and what they need now is to push on from a very solid start.

Collymore went on to claim that the Blades could in effect end their status as relegation candidates in January by signing a new player, and contended: "To do that they need more goals and if they get them they will be safe. I’d imagine a loan striker will be top of Wilder’s Christmas wish-list, because if they can get a poacher of Jermain Defoe’s calibre - all relegation bets will be off."

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

United strengthened their front line heavily over the summer, spending a combined total of around £35m to bring in Oli McBurnie, Callum Robinson and Lys Mousset.

While the former two players are yet to really hit the ground running for the Blades, Mousset has flourished since being given the opportunity to shine in the Premier League, after ending a frustrating spell with Bournemouth. The Frenchman has played a key role in the Blades' four match unbeaten run, contributing two goals and three assists.