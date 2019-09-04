Sheffield United: Scotland legend reveals exactly what Oli McBurnie has to do to justify £20m price tag
Former Scotland star Joe Jordan has backed Sheffield United's summer signing Oli McBurnie to live up to his hefty £20m price tag, and has given his opinion on the best way to do so.
The 23-year-old joined the Blades from Swansea City earlier in the summer, and is currently on international duty with Scotland ahead of the nation's upcoming Euro 2020 qualification matches against Russia and Belgium.
Speaking to the Scotsman, Jordan gave his verdict on McBurnie, and claimed: "I’ve seen him play and £20m is a big price tag. But you’ve got defenders going for £90m so it’s hard to put fees into perspective.
"But he is now a striker in a Premier League team and he’s got that tag and it’s a pressure. He’s got off to a good start with a good header (against Leicester)... that will give him such a lift. He’s broke his duck in the Premier League.
He continued: "Sheffield United are going to have a tough season but he’s got a good platform now and if you play against those players every week then you can only improve.”
The Blades have got the 2019/20 season off to a solid start, and defied a number of pundits with their impressive comeback to draw 2-2 with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday - a result that saw them move to tenth place in the Premier League.
Turning his attention to the impact McBurnie could have on the Blades' successes this season, Jordan said: “He’s got to use his own attributes. It’s about what effect he has on a game and he’s already made an impact this season. He needs to have belief in himself. I’m sure he has and he will handle the price tag he has got.
“If he can keep Sheffield United in the division next season, that price tag is paid for.”
United will look to push forward with their positive momentum after the international break, when they welcome Southampton to Bramall Lane on September 14th, followed by a tricky trip to Goodison Park the following weekend to face Everton.