Sheffield United: Sacked player denies allegations of racism

A former Sheffield United player who left “by mutual consent” after being found guilty of racism insists she is innocent.

Sophie Jones, an ex-forward for Sheffield United Women, parted company with the club after the allegations of racism.

It stemmed from a complaint made by an opposition player during a game against Tottenham Hotspur earlier this year.

United terminated her contract after the FA published findings from the investigation.

But in a statement posted on Twitter, Jones said: “I would like to state on record that I do not condone racism in any form and I will continue to stand by this statement.

“I strongly stand firm that I am not guilty with regards to the charge that the FA have brought against me.

“I am struggling to come to terms with this decision and how the FA can come to a verdict based on probability from the two witness accounts verbally given, instead of reviewing the case and its evidence, in its entirety, based on the Sport Law and Practise Edition stating ’the more serious the allegation the greater degree of satisfaction required’.”

Jones also detailed some of the findings of the report. She said there were more than 10 other witness statements from players and officials who were at the incident who all stated they had not heard any racial comments.

She added: “The hearing took place in a kangaroo court. It is why with a heavy heart that I feel I am unable to continue within football and play under an organisation that I do not have any confidence in.

”I would like to personally thank Kevin McCabe and everyone at Sheffield United for their continuous support.”

In a statement, United said: “Following dialogue between the club and Jones, and taking into account the length of the suspension, it has been decided that her contract, which was due for review in the summer, will be terminated by mutual agreement. Sheffield United will not comment further on this matter."

Aged 27, Jones began her career with hometown team Liverpool before joining United last year following spells with Preston North End, Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield FC.