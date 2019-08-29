Sheffield United: Report reveals the two clubs Blades ace Ben Osborn 'rejected' before sealing Bramall Lane switch
Sheffield United's versatile midfielder Ben Osborn has revealed that he turned down offers from two clubs before sealing his switch to the Blades earlier in the summer.
The 25-year-old was snapped up by United for a fee believed to be in the region of £3 millon, and has so far featured as a back-up left wing-back to Enda Stevens, playing the full ninety minutes in the 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night.
Speaking to Notts TV, (via the Nottingham Post), Osborn gave an insight his Forest exit, and said: "I only had a year on my contract, so it was a case of ‘am I looking to sign a new deal here?’ There had always been a little bit of interest in quite a few of the (transfer) windows.
"But when a Premier League club (United) came knocking – I had a couple of chances earlier on in my career which I didn’t go for, I just wanted to stay at Forest - I really wanted to pursue (the Sheffield United move).
He concluded: "It was tough to leave the City Ground and that the dream was to get promoted to the Premier League with Forest, but it didn’t happen."
The Post suggests that the clubs looking to sign Osborn were Newcastle United and Stoke City, with both Rafael Benitez and Gary Rowett credited as keen admirers of the player when they were in charge of their respective sides.
While Osborn doesn't look likely to be a frequent starter for Chris Wilder's side this season, he is certain to play a vital role as a rotation option, and could also provide cover in the central midfield position as the gruelling season begins to take its toll on the first team regulars.