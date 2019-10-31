Sheffield United: The remarkable statistic which suggests fate is on the Blades' side this season

These days, there's an enormous bank of statistics available for fans to pore over and get a deeper understanding of their club’s performances, and Sky Sports' latest collection of 'alternative league tables' has provided a particularly intriguing finding about the Blades.

According to their findings, if all 'big chances' that have been missed in every Premier League match this season were have to have been scored, the Blades' season would look dramatically different, with Chris Wilder's side plummeting to 18th place in the division, just five points off the bottom of the table.

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace would also drop a massive ten places, while Wolverhampton would be the biggest positive movers in the division, shooting up from 12th to 5th.

(Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

While cynics may suggest this indicates the Blades have been riding their luck this season, in terms of their opponents fluffing their lines in front of goal, it is surely also testament to other factors; the often heroic, last-ditch clearances made by United's defence, and Dean Henderson's inspirational displays between the sticks.

Certainly, it appears that fate is on the Blades’ side at the moment, as they look to secure another campaign of top flight football for next season.