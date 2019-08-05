Sheffield United: Race heats up for Leicester City midfielder as Fulham look to beat Blades to Ghana ace
Fulham are believed to have entered the race to land Leicester City midfielder Daniel Amartey, following reports last week that Sheffield United had made an enquiry for the Ghana international.
With the summer window closing on Thursday evening, transfer activity is set to go into overdrive this week, as managers look to put the finishing touches to their squads ahead of a gruelling 2019/20 season.
According to Football Insider, the Cottagers are ready to go head-to-head with United to sign the combative midfielder, who has struggled for game time with the Foxes in the past, and missed most of last season after suffering a horror ankle injury last October.
Fulham are also said to be in the running for Bournemouth midfielder – and, as it happens, manager Scott Parker’s brother-in-law – Harry Arter, with a loan deal believed to be close to completion.
A strong characteristic of Chris Wilder's transfer policy this summer has been to sign footballers who are desperate to prove a point - be it overlooked Lys Mousset at Bournemoth, or Dean Henderson looking to stake his bold claim for the England no.1 shirt - and Amartey is no different, given his frustration at struggling to break into the first team at Leicester in recent times.
The Star revealed last month that the Blades boss is looking to add a midfielder to his squad, and the 24-year-old, should he be able to put his injury concerns behind him, could prove a fine signing if Wilder looks to pursue him.
Meanwhile, United have been linked with two Premier League defenders, with both Arsenal's Calum Chambers and Everton's Mason Holgate tipped for a Bramall Lane switch by the national media.