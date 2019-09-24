Sheffield United: Premier League's 'harshest' referee this season to be in charge of Blades' clash against Liverpool
It has been confirmed that referee Anthony Taylor will be in charge of Sheffield United's eagerly anticipated clash against Liverpool this weekend, as the Blades look to follow up on last Saturday's big win against Everton by claiming another Merseyside scalp.
The 40-year-old has shown more yellow cards than any other referee in the early stages of the 2019/20 season, and gave Wily Bolly his marching orders when Wolves lost 3-2 to Everton earlier in the month.
In the past, he's been in charge of five Sheffield United games, and sent off Chris Basham in a 3-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers last season. He's also awarded the Blades three penalties across the five matches.
So far this season, Chris Wilder has done a fine job of keeping his side disciplined, and they've only picked up ten yellow cards so far this season despite being on the receiving end of some attacking barrages from their opponents. To put this into context, Arsenal have the most, having racked up 17 bookings already.
Liverpool will be a tricky test for United, having won all six of their opening matches in the Premier League this season. However, they showed signs over vulnerability in the second half against Chelsea last weekend, and the Blades will feel confident in their ability to spring a surprise on Jurgen Klopp's Champions League winners.
United are likely to rest a number of players for Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup clash against Sunderland, with the club’s focus very much on maintaining their place in the English top tier for another season.