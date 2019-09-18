Sheffield United: Phil Jagielka opens up on 'really strange' Goodison Park return ahead of Everton clash
Sheffield United's veteran centre-back Phil Jagielka has revealed he's expecting to feel 'mixed emotions' when he returns to Everton with the Blades on Saturday, as he makes his first trip to Goodison Park after ending a 12-year spell on Merseyside.
United re-signed their former youth academy star in the summer on a one-year deal, as Chris Wilder looked to bring in an experienced head with a strong history of impressing in the Premier League.
Speaking to the Premier League's official website, Jagielka was asked how he felt about heading back to the Toffees' ground this weekend, and said: "It will be a really strange feeling for me to go to Goodison.
“I wasn’t able to go back to Bramall Lane in an Everton shirt and that would have generated similar emotions. To be at a club so long and go back will be quite strange and, I imagine, generate a mixture of emotions.”
He continued: "The first game I looked at when I signed (for United) was when we would be playing Everton. I can’t really tell you exactly what I expect or how I will feel emotionally but it is a match I am looking forward to.”
The 37-year-old is likely to be used sparingly by Wilder this season, but played a full ninety minutes in the side's 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Blackburn Rovers last month.
Jagielka's return to Bramall Lane was a highly popular move with Blades fans, after the player made a name for himself by starring for his boyhood club across seven seasons, before securing a move to the Toffees and going on to earn 40 caps for England.