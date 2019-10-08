Sheffield United: 'Organised chaos...it's brilliant' - John Egan gives insight into Chris Wilder's defensive strategy
Sheffield United defender John Egan has claimed the club's back line set-up is 'unique', and that he's been thoroughly enjoying his defensive duties under Chris Wilder's command.
The 26-year-old, who is currently on international duty with the Republic of Ireland, has played an integral role in the Blades solid start to the season, and helped his side keep a clean sheet in a goalless draw against Watford last weekend.
Speaking to RTE, ahead of his side's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Georgia and Switzerland, Egan spoke glowingly of the Blades' defensive set-up, and claimed: "I played a back four all my career until I signed for Sheffield United. It doesn’t really matter if it’s a back four, or a back three or back five, I can adapt.
"At Sheffield United we have a unique way of playing a back three. It’s a bit gung-ho but it’s organised chaos, it’s brilliant."
He continued: "We play front-foot football at Sheffield United and tend to keep quite a high line in most games, although it is different when you come up against the big hitters like Liverpool. But the gaffer has us drilled in training and wants us to play on the front foot and keep teams under pressure, and that suits us."
Wilder's forward-thinking tactics have certainly done the trick so far this season, as the Blades have the joint-second best defensive record in the division alongside Leicester City, with only league leaders Liverpool conceding fewer goals.
After the international break, United host Arsenal in an eagerly-anticipated clash at Bramall Lane, where Wilder's side will look to pick up their first win over the Gunners since 2006, when Christian Nade's goal secured his side a famous win over the north London side.