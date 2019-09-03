Sheffield United: Mick McCarthy gives opinion on Chris Wilder's team talk and backs Callum Robinson to keep improving
Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy has claimed he expects Sheffield United's Callum Robinson to go from strength to strength over the course of the season, following his goal against Chelsea in the Blades' 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge last weekend.
Robinson, who is currently away on international duty with his country ahead of matches against Switzerland and Bulgaria, celebrated emphatically as he netted his first goal for the Blades with a clinical finish, in a strong performance that caught McCarthy's eye.
Discussing the 24-year-old's efforts, via the Irish Mirror, the veteran manager said: "He has started well (in the Premier League) and scored his first goal which will give him confidence.
“I don’t know why he was getting a telling off at half time, as I saw Chris Wilder get stuck into him, but whatever he said worked.”
McCarthy continued: "He was always a good player in the Championship and he’s only had four Premier League games. The fact he’s playing in the Premier League doesn’t automatically mean he’s improved greatly. But he will over the season, certainly.”
He concluded: "He's got good pace, good movement and two decent feet. I think he can be a lot better as well. There's a lot of improvement in him and I think he believes that as well.”
The Blades head into the international break in high-spirits, after defying a number of pundits with their solid start to the campaign. United will resume action against Southampton at Bramall Lane on 14th September, before travelling to Everton the following weekend.