Sheffield United: Mark Lawrenson reveals why he thinks Watford will beat the Blades this weekend
Football pundit Mark Lawrenson has revealed that he believes Watford will secure their first win of the season this weekend, when they take on Sheffield United at Vicarage Road.
Writing in his weekly predictions column for BBC Sport, the former Liverpool defender locked in a 2-1 win for the Hornets. Justifying his choice, Lawro contended: "After last week's defeat by Wolves, Watford are now the only top-flight team without a win.
"I am not sure exactly what is wrong with the Hornets because they look a shadow of the side they were last season, despite having most of the same players that finished 11th.
He continued: "Sheffield United showed against Liverpool last week that they will give everybody a game but I just have a funny feeling this will be the game where Watford stop the rot. That has nothing to do with form, obviously
Revealing why he thought Watford would emerge victorious, the 62-year-old said: "It is more that we know how good the Hornets players can be, and this might be the week where things start to happen for them and new manager Quique Sanchez Flores."
Meanwhile, Lawro's opponent for the week, athletics legend Michael Johnson, tipped United to secure a 2-0 win.
The Blades were hard done by against the Reds last weekend, falling to a 1-0 defeat against the champions of Europe after Dean Henderson's blunder gifted the visitors the winning goal at Bramall Lane.
Saturday's game, a proverbial six-pointer, is an excellent opportunity for United to pick up another positive result ahead of the international break, and a win over the Hertfordshire side could see Chris Wilder's side move as high as sixth in the tightly-packed Premier League table.