Sheffield United: Mark Lawrenson reveals why he expects Blades to avoid relegation & makes Southampton prediction
Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has backed Sheffield United to avoid relegation this season, and given his prediction for the side’s clash against Southampton on Saturday.
Writing in his weekly predictions piece on the BBC Sport, Lawrenson backed the Blades to pull off a 2-1 win against Southampton at Bramall Lane this weekend, and said: "Sheffield United have made the best start of the three promoted teams, and I've been impressed by what I've seen from them.
"Chris Wilder's side have still got a physicality about the way they play, because the majority of the team is the one that came up from the Championship, but they are inventive to go with it."
He continued: "I just think people might underestimate them a little bit. When they don't play well, generally, they are still difficult to play against - and if they can do that all season, then they will stay in the Premier League. I think their good start will continue this weekend too."
"Southampton are another team who have had some very mixed performances and results this season, which is why I am backing the Blades to pick up another three points."
United headed into the international break in excellent spirits, after securing a 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Wilder will be keen to get more points on the board this weekend, and will be confident of being to go toe-to-toe with the Saints in what should be a fiercely-fought contest.
The Blades will then have a week’s rest ahead of a tricky trip to Goodison Park the following weekend, before League One side Sunderland are welcomed to Bramall Lane for a Carabao Cup match the following Wednesday.