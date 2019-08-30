Sheffield United: Mark Lawrenson reveals what he loves about Chris Wilder and makes Chelsea match prediction
Football pundit Mark Lawrenson has cast his weekly predictions for the Premier League, with guest tipper Stephen Fry also giving his verdict on the upcoming set of top tier matches this weekend.
Writing his weekly 'Premier League predictions' column for BBC Sport, which included his thoughts on Sheffield United's trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea, Lawrenson was full of praise for Blades boss Chris Wilder’s approach to man management with his squad.
He said: "I loved Chris Wilder's post-match news conference last weekend (after the Leicester City loss). He has been like that with his players all the time and I think it is great. As he says, if you don't work hard what is the point?"
Turning his attention the Blues, the former Liverpool defender said: "Chelsea got a good win at Norwich. Tammy Abraham got two goals and that will do him well. I think this is by far Sheffield United's most interesting game in terms of seeing how they set up against one of the big six.
The 62-year-old, who correctly tipped the Foxes to triumph at Bramall Lane last week, has again predicted United will be defeated, selecting a 2-0 victory for Frank Lampard's side.
However, actor, comedian and Norwich City super-fan Stephen Fry has backed the Blades to both score and grind out a point, opting for a 1-1 draw. He also backed his beloved Canaries to sneak a 2-1 win away to West Ham United.
United haven't played against the west London outfit since 2007, when the Blues did the double over Neil Warnock's side with a comfortable 3-0 victory in west London. Wilder’s side will certainly be in for a testing afternoon against the 2018/19 Europa League winners, but will be confident of their chances of springing a surprise given the Blues’ defensive struggles so far this season.