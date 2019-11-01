Sheffield United: Mark Lawrenson questions Blades' home form and makes grim prediction for Burnley clash
BBC Sport pundit Mark Lawrenson has expressed concerns over Sheffield United's ability to pick up wins at home this season, and has given his prediction for this weekend's clash against Burnley.
Writing for his weekly Premier League score predictions piece, The former Liverpool man claimed he was expected an exciting encounter at Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon, and said: "You can never accuse either of these teams of lacking effort or intensity, and I think this will turn out to be a cracking contest.
"Sheffield United were poor early on in their draw with West Ham last week, but they turned it around after the break and I am sure Chris Wilder's half-time team talk will have had something to do with it."
He added: "Burnley were outplayed by Chelsea last time out, but you know you are going to get a reaction from Burnley after a poor performance like that."
Lawro went on to predict a 2-1 victory for Sean Dyche's side - which would be their first away win of the season - and justified his prediction by raising doubts over United's ability to impress on their home turf.
He contended: "The Blades' home record is actually not that great - they have lost three of their five league games at Bramall Lane so far this season - and I fancy the Clarets to edge this one."
Last time out, the 62-year-old saw his prediction that United would lose to West Ham United fall through, but his competitor for the week - none other than 'The Terminator' himself Arnold Schwarzenegger - got it right on the money, accurately predicting the 1-1 draw at the London Stadium.