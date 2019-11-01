Sheffield United: Mark Lawrenson questions Blades' home form and makes grim prediction for Burnley clash

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Writing for his weekly Premier League score predictions piece, The former Liverpool man claimed he was expected an exciting encounter at Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon, and said: "You can never accuse either of these teams of lacking effort or intensity, and I think this will turn out to be a cracking contest.

"Sheffield United were poor early on in their draw with West Ham last week, but they turned it around after the break and I am sure Chris Wilder's half-time team talk will have had something to do with it."

He added: "Burnley were outplayed by Chelsea last time out, but you know you are going to get a reaction from Burnley after a poor performance like that."

Lawro went on to predict a 2-1 victory for Sean Dyche's side - which would be their first away win of the season - and justified his prediction by raising doubts over United's ability to impress on their home turf.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He contended: "The Blades' home record is actually not that great - they have lost three of their five league games at Bramall Lane so far this season - and I fancy the Clarets to edge this one."