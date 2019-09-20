Sheffield United: Mark Lawrenson claims 'unlucky' Blades can exploit Everton's 'defensive weakness' this weekend
Football pundit Mark Lawrenson has argued that Sheffield United were unlucky to be on the receiving end of a defeat to Southampton last weekend, and has claimed they could cause Everton's defence some real problems on Saturday.
The two sides will meet for the first time since 2011 this weekend, and the Blades will be looking to end their run of five games without a victory against the Toffees.
Writing in his weekly predictions column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson gave his verdict on the upcoming clash and said: "Everton were not good enough against Bournemouth last weekend but they are usually much better at Goodison Park.
"This will be a decent contest, though. Sheffield United were a little bit unlucky to lose at home to Southampton, after having a goal ruled out for offside by the video assistant referee that would have changed the complexion of the game."
The ex-Liverpool defender went on to predict a 2-0 victory for Marco Silva's side, but did offer some words of encouragement to United, and said: "The Blades were still very competitive (against the Saints) and, if Everton show any of the defensive weaknesses that cost them against the Cherries, then Chris Wilder's side can capitalise."
United will certainly be heartened by some of their early season performances, in a campaign where a substantial amount of pundits tipped them to be the prime candidates for relegation.
A highly impressive draw against five-time Premier League winners Chelsea, and a morale boosting 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Bramall Lane have shown the side are more than capable of cutting the mustard in the top tier, and Chris Wilder will be looking for his team to find a consistent run of form in the coming weeks.