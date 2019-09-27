Sheffield United: Mark Lawrenson claims Chris Wilder's side have one hope of beating Liverpool this weekend

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The Blades head into the game fresh off the back of a 1-0 Carabao Cup loss to Sunderland, but with the majority of the first team having been rested, they'll be raring to go and continue their momentum from last weekend's impressive 2-0 away win against Everton.

Writing in his weekly BBC Sport predictions column on, Lawro claimed United would be hard pushed to pick up the three points against the Reds, and stated: "The Blades got a great win over Everton at Goodison Park last time out, but it is asking a lot for them to beat Liverpool too.

Offering his opinion on how the Blades could trouble the Reds at the back, the former Liverpool man contended: "I like Chris Wilder's team a lot, but I don't really see them causing the Reds many problems - apart from at set-pieces - or keeping them quiet at the other end."

He concluded: "Liverpool are on a roll at the moment, and they just keep on winning. Yes, they rode their luck a bit defensively last weekend against Chelsea, but they also took their chances when they got them." The pundit went on to predict a 2-0 win for his former side.

Certainly, it'll be intriguing to see how the Blades shape up against Jurgen Klopp's side when it comes to attacking corners and free kicks, with the mountainous Virgil van Dijk set to pose the toughest of challenges for United's players vying for the ball.

However, as Lawrenson stated, the Reds looked more than a little shaky in defence against the Frank Lampard’s side last weekend, and with Bramall Lane's cauldron-like atmosphere behind them, Wilder's side will have no intention of allowing Liverpool to steamroller them into submission.