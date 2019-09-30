Sheffield United: Manchester United 'set price tag' for Dean Henderson as club plot summer 'auction'
Manchester United are believed to have decided on an asking price for goalkeeper Dean Henderson, as they look to drum up interest in the England U21 international ahead of a potential sale next summer.
The Red Devils recently announced that, after months of speculation, Spain stopper David de Gea had committed his future to the club until 2023 - which has in effect postponed Henderson's hopes of securing the number one spot at Old Trafford.
According to national media reports, the club are conscious that the 22-year-old is eager to advance his career and break into the England senior set-up, and will look to capitalise on this as interest grows in their player.
The report suggests that the Red Devils will settle for a fee in the region of £20 million for Henderson, and are hopeful that a bidding 'auction' will be sparked if their talented youngster continues to impress during his loan spell with the Blades.
Wilder was openly critical of the goalkeeper's costly error last weekend, that saw him fumble Georginio Wijnaldum's long-range effort through his legs and gift Liverpool the winning goal in their edgy 1-0 win at Bramall Lane. He claimed: "If he wants to be a professional footballer, these things are going to happen.
"But if he wants to play for the top teams, he wants to play for England, then he needs to do better. He needs to concentrate more. It’s a disappointing day for him, I am not going to put my arms around him. Simply, he needs to do better."
Overall, however, Henderson is a highly popular figure with both the club and Wilder himself, and should United press on with their bright start to the season and avoid relegation, they could well look to snap up the star on a permanent deal in the summer.