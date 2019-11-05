Sheffield United linked with shock move for Manchester City's former £12m midfielder

Rodwell, 28, is still looking for a new team to join after leaving Blackburn Rovers at the end of last season, and a report from Football Insider has claimed that Chris Wilder is interested in snapping up the player on a free transfer.

The story suggests that the Blades boss is looking to acquire another right-sided central defender, and is of the opinion that the former Sunderland player is capable of adapting his play to suit the role.

Indeed, Rodwell would be reverting to his previous role, after playing at the back for both Everton and England at youth level during the early stages of his career.

(Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

It wouldn't be the first time that Wilder has looked to acquire a player with a once lofty reputation who has fallen from grace, with Ravel Morrison joining the Blades in the last transfer window.