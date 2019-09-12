Sheffield United: Jack O'Connell reveals bizarre club fines and his favourite pre-match superstitions
Sheffield United defender Jack O'Connell has given an insight into some of the more quirky sides of playing for the Blades, giving details on his pre-match superstitions, and some unusual fines that have been dished out during his time at the club.
Speaking to Sky Sports, ahead of the Blades' clash against Southampton this weekend, the former Brentford ace gave the lowdown on a number of topics. Here's the highlights from the interview:
On his breakfast:
"I have two pieces of brown toast with eggs and beans on, and some porridge with honey and fruit."
The dressing room DJ:
"(It’s) The gaffer - he wants his old school classics on, or the kit man - people just pick up his phone and put all their new R&B stuff on."
On superstitions:
"My drink has got to be at a certain point (beside the pitch) before I go out to warm up, the grip for my shin pads has got to be a certain height, and I like to have a coffee before I go out to work."
On the club clown:
"Chris Basham - his one-liners are unbelievable, the comedy. His Geordie accent makes it that much better as well."
On unusual club fines:
Not wearing your flip flops in the shower is one of them, (as is) not drinking your protein shake. The most fined player at the moment, and I dont' to throw him under the bus, but it's Ravel (Morrison)
On post-match celebrations:
"I like to go out and celebrate with my family and have a meal, but I'll still be in my bed by half-ten."