Sheffield United: Jack O'Connell reveals bizarre club fines and his favourite pre-match superstitions

Sheffield United defender Jack O'Connell has given an insight into some of the more quirky sides of playing for the Blades, giving details on his pre-match superstitions, and some unusual fines that have been dished out during his time at the club.

By Richie Boon
Thursday, 12 September, 2019, 09:36
(Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Speaking to Sky Sports, ahead of the Blades' clash against Southampton this weekend, the former Brentford ace gave the lowdown on a number of topics. Here's the highlights from the interview:

On his breakfast:

"I have two pieces of brown toast with eggs and beans on, and some porridge with honey and fruit."

The dressing room DJ:

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

"(It’s) The gaffer - he wants his old school classics on, or the kit man - people just pick up his phone and put all their new R&B stuff on."

On superstitions:

"My drink has got to be at a certain point (beside the pitch) before I go out to warm up, the grip for my shin pads has got to be a certain height, and I like to have a coffee before I go out to work."

On the club clown:

"Chris Basham - his one-liners are unbelievable, the comedy. His Geordie accent makes it that much better as well."

On unusual club fines:

Not wearing your flip flops in the shower is one of them, (as is) not drinking your protein shake. The most fined player at the moment, and I dont' to throw him under the bus, but it's Ravel (Morrison)

On post-match celebrations:

"I like to go out and celebrate with my family and have a meal, but I'll still be in my bed by half-ten."