Sheffield United: Ian Holloway backs 'pioneer' Chris Wilder to help Ravel Morrison flourish with Blades this season

The former Manchester United starlet was snapped up on a free transfer by the Blades in the summer, after Wilder identified the 26-year-old as an ideal option to add a spark of creativity to his midfield.

Speaking to The Sack Race, Holloway, who managed Morrison during his loan spell with the Hoops, gave his verdict on the player's development, and said: "I liked him, he had talent but he needed to be nurtured and helped. I wasn’t the only manager who thought that. Loads of us tried - Sam Allardyce, Harry Redknapp, myself - it’s his last chance now. Sir Alex Ferguson said Morrison could be one of the best England’s ever produced, but I’m not sure the boy has carried that pressure very well.”

The veteran coach went on to criticise the player, but claimed he's eager to see him finally live up to his potential. He said: "I’ve never seen anyone move around so languidly and lazily, and lose their marker like he does. I believe he can do it though, I really do.

“You’ve got to make sure he doesn’t slow the game down too much, but I think the kid is wonderful, I absolutely love him to bits, and wish him all the very best."

The ex-Blackpool boss also lavished Wilder with praise, and contended: "Under his (Morrison's) brilliant manager - Chris Wilder - I hope he can fulfill his full potential. I want him to shine.

“Speaking of Wilder, I absolutely love him, he’s a genius. I love the way he’s doing things, and come the end of the day he will come out with the credit he deserves."