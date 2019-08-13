(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Sheffield United: Here's how the Blades' summer spending compares to every other Premier League side - including Manchester United, Liverpool, Newcastle United & more

Premier League sides spent a combined total of around £1.3 billion on new players this summer, with a host of exciting new talents brought in to ply their trade in the English top tier.

By Richie Boon
Tuesday, 13 August, 2019, 12:41

Here's how Sheffield United's estimated summer spending compares with every other team in the Premier League, ranked from top to bottom, with figures partly provided by Transfermarkt...

1. Manchester City - £151m

Most expensive signing: Rodri from Atletico Madrid - £63m. (Photo credit: IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty Images)

2. Aston Villa - £135m

Most expensive signing: Wesley from Club Brugge - £22m. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

3. Manchester United - £145m

Most expensive signing: Harry Maguire from Leicester City - £80m. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

4. Arsenal - £137m

Most expensive signing: Nicolas Pepe from Lille - £72m. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

